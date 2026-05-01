Danske Bank A S Sells 19,921 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Danske Bank A S reduced its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,175 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 19,921 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.09% of Transdigm Group worth $68,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,121 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $131,817,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 297 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,161.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,296.53. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total transaction of $414,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,755.50. This represents a 21.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $27,422,219.07. This trade represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,522 shares of company stock worth $117,197,926. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,567.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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