Danske Bank A S Sells 2,155 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Danske Bank A S lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,868 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.13% of McKesson worth $133,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its holdings in McKesson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 192,146 shares of the company's stock worth $157,615,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company's stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,114 shares of the company's stock worth $83,763,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

Key McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $3,518,555 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $1,012.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $972.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $815.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's 50-day moving average is $894.86 and its 200-day moving average is $859.16. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.McKesson's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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