Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Holdings Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,161,277 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 322,079 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 13.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $2,790,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 926.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts: Sign Up

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:DRI opened at $198.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $228.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average price is $197.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $731,819.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,391.84. This represents a 92.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lindsay L. Koren sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $58,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,215.44. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden's restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand's positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Darden Restaurants, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darden Restaurants wasn't on the list.

While Darden Restaurants currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here