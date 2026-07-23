Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR is Harspring Capital Management LLC's Largest Position

Harspring Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 490,000 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 13.8% of Harspring Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Darling Ingredients worth $26,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $94,211,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 72.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,091,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,388,000 after purchasing an additional 882,185 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,510,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 864,400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,119,000 after buying an additional 553,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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