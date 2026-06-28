Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Shares Acquired by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,974 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned about 0.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,209,775 shares of the company's stock worth $43,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,263 shares of the company's stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,336 shares of the company's stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 247,311 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Darling Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.45.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:DAR opened at $52.48 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $66.02. The stock's fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

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