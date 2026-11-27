State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803,679 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,602,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.68% of Darling Ingredients worth $352,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $851,450,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,348,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $129,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,212,634 shares of the company's stock worth $120,854,000 after buying an additional 120,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $118,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles Adair acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.19 per share, with a total value of $25,595.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,671,606.10. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Darling Ingredients to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.80.

Get Our Latest Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients is a global producer of sustainable ingredients that recycles animal byproducts, used cooking oil and other bio-nutrients. The company processes these materials into products for the food, feed and fuel industries, as well as for pharmaceutical and personal-care applications. Its products include fats and oils, proteins, collagen and gelatin, and ingredients used in animal feed, pet food and fertilizers. Darling also supplies feedstocks for renewable fuels through its businesses and joint ventures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report).

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