Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,202 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Datadog worth $33,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $234.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 616.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Datadog latest report

Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Software sector rebound report

Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Bank of America conference transcript

Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC insider filing

Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said insiders sold about $90 million of Datadog shares over the past year, reinforcing concerns that management may see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong run. Datadog insiders sold US$90m of shares suggesting hesitancy

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,760,883.30. The trade was a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 622,726 shares in the company, valued at $117,869,577.28. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,161,526 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,007 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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