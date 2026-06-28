Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Datadog Stock Up 8.5%

DDOG stock opened at $239.77 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.99, a P/E/G ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total transaction of $19,675,345.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,341,128.10. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,256,330.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 127,866 shares in the company, valued at $29,909,136.06. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,455,364 shares of company stock valued at $306,341,930. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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