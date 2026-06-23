Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,001 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Datadog worth $79,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,582,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,073.60. This represents a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $29,853,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,760,883.30. This represents a 75.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,392,140 shares of company stock worth $292,372,323 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on Datadog from $217.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $221.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.57, a P/E/G ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.17. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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