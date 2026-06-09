Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,622 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,588 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $231.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.70, a PEG ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total transaction of $3,041,836.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,755,472.59. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 21,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $5,745,327.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,194,405.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,092,745 shares of company stock worth $208,588,211. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst-writeups this morning highlighted Datadog as a buy candidate, reinforcing the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s growth outlook. Zacks article

Multiple analyst-writeups this morning highlighted Datadog as a buy candidate, reinforcing the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance preview says investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” suggesting an upcoming catalyst or event that could move the stock, though the article details are not yet clear. Yahoo Finance article

A Yahoo Finance preview says investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” suggesting an upcoming catalyst or event that could move the stock, though the article details are not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has emphasized Datadog’s strong year-to-date rally and improved growth narrative after its beat-and-raise earnings report, which continues to support the stock’s premium valuation. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary has emphasized Datadog’s strong year-to-date rally and improved growth narrative after its beat-and-raise earnings report, which continues to support the stock’s premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been a drag on sentiment: Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares, cutting her stake by more than 80%, adding to a cluster of recent executive sales at Datadog. SEC filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial cut their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here