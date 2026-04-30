Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,325 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Datadog worth $37,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,934 shares of the company's stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,970 shares of the company's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the company's stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the company's stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Capital One Financial dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Up 1.8%

DDOG stock opened at $133.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 432.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $215,610.80. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $5,655,428.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,516,731.24. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 594,639 shares of company stock valued at $72,214,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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