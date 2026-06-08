Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Stock Position Trimmed by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,911 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Datadog were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company's stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,689 shares of the company's stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Datadog latest report

Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Software sector rebound report

Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Bank of America conference transcript

Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC insider filing

Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said insiders sold about $90 million of Datadog shares over the past year, reinforcing concerns that management may see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong run. Datadog insiders sold US$90m of shares suggesting hesitancy

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,141,526 shares of company stock worth $214,081,807. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $234.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.10, a P/E/G ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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