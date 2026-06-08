Dave Inc. $DAVE Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 266.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,669 shares of the fintech company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.40% of Dave worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dave by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,846 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dave by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dave by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,787 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dave by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dave from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair restated an "accumulate" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dave from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.40.

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More Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Dave Price Performance

Dave stock opened at $258.25 on Monday. Dave Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.21 and a 1 year high of $293.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.84. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the fintech company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dave

In other Dave news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at $82,501,247.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Dave Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report).

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