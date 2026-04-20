Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,768 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors' holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $443,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $216,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $349.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $347.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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