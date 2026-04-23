Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 11,833 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 11,833 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $1,709,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 24.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $121,168,000 after acquiring an additional 229,220 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 16.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Argus upgraded Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ WMT opened at $129.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $134.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $2,391,274.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,213,406 shares in the company, valued at $518,923,082.96. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $361,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 596,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,334,117.76. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 243,960 shares of company stock worth $30,284,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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