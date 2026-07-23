Davis R M Inc. Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $27,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $336.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.96 and a 1 year high of $566.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $466.50.

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Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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