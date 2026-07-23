Davis R M Inc. Grows Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,066 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $34,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $385.94.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $341.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $259.95 and a 12 month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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