Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,016 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE HD opened at $331.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

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About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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