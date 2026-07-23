Davis R M Inc. Sells 25,676 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,883 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,676 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,918,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,232,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,006,000 after buying an additional 2,494,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,797,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,183,000 after buying an additional 1,124,003 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,848.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,792,000 after buying an additional 1,025,480 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $64,522,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $73.84.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 21.91%.McCormick & Company, Incorporated's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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