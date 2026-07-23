Davis R M Inc. Sells 5,253 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CME Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $2,558,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,689 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 200.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

CME Group Trading Up 5.0%

CME stock opened at $249.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.51. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.31 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Key Stories Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME Group posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.99 per share, topping estimates, while revenue of about $1.71 billion also beat forecasts. The upside was supported by strong hedging demand and active derivatives trading, which reinforced confidence in the company’s core exchange business. Reuters article

CME Group posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.99 per share, topping estimates, while revenue of about $1.71 billion also beat forecasts. The upside was supported by strong hedging demand and active derivatives trading, which reinforced confidence in the company’s core exchange business. Positive Sentiment: Management said the first half of 2026 was the strongest in company history for revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS, suggesting momentum remains solid heading into the rest of the year. Quiver Quantitative article

Management said the first half of 2026 was the strongest in company history for revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS, suggesting momentum remains solid heading into the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Trading volumes were strong, with average daily volume near 29.8 million contracts and record market data revenue of $238 million, both of which support the view that CME is benefiting from elevated market activity and pricing power. Seeking Alpha presentation

Trading volumes were strong, with average daily volume near 29.8 million contracts and record market data revenue of $238 million, both of which support the view that CME is benefiting from elevated market activity and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Shares also gained support from unusual call-option buying and broader investor interest following the earnings beat, which can reinforce near-term upward momentum. Quiver Quantitative options flow article

Shares also gained support from unusual call-option buying and broader investor interest following the earnings beat, which can reinforce near-term upward momentum. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Terrence Duffy pushed back on market chatter about potential perpetual-futures products, saying clients are not demanding them. That appears to have been a side issue rather than a direct driver of the move. Bloomberg article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.57 per share, with a total value of $74,935.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 260,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,050,111.94. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $316.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $323.00 to $273.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

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