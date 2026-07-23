DaVita Inc. $DVA Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,790 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,290 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of DaVita worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

DaVita Trading Down 2.4%

DVA opened at $231.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $239.64.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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