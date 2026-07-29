DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of DaVita worth $29,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DaVita alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company's stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in DaVita by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 880 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 128.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita Stock Up 1.5%

DVA opened at $239.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $241.73.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DaVita, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DaVita wasn't on the list.

While DaVita currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here