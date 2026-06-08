DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock worth $223,122,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,061 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 109.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,725 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 138.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 269,015 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $192.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.36. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $202.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $199.17.

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About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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