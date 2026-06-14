DE Burlo Group Inc. Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,585 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $14,059,000. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $334.97 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $575.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $341.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.14.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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