De Lisle Partners LLP Buys Shares of 100,000 NiSource, Inc $NI

De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in NiSource by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $56,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NiSource

NiSource Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NI stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. NiSource's payout ratio is 59.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,653.81. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Further Reading

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