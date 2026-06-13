De Lisle Partners LLP Sells 32,032 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

De Lisle Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 32,032 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,591 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Renee M. Bacon sold 1,050 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $555,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,263.52. This trade represents a 25.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 517 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.49, for a total value of $297,011.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $287,245. This represents a 50.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,225 shares of company stock worth $27,363,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.02% of the company's stock.

More Murphy USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Murphy USA was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improved earnings outlook and potentially attracting more buyers. Article Title

Murphy USA was upgraded to a , signaling improved earnings outlook and potentially attracting more buyers. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed plans to open 45–55 new stores in 2026 , while strong fuel margins, better merchandise contribution, and rising earnings estimates continue to support growth expectations. Article Title

The company reaffirmed plans to open , while strong fuel margins, better merchandise contribution, and rising earnings estimates continue to support growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Murphy USA was added to a Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy growth list , reinforcing the bullish view on the stock. Article Title

Murphy USA was added to a , reinforcing the bullish view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that MUSA has recently hit a 52-week high , which reflects strong momentum but also raises the question of whether gains can continue from current levels. Article Title

Several articles highlighted that MUSA has recently hit a , which reflects strong momentum but also raises the question of whether gains can continue from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with consensus around Moderate Buy , suggesting continued support but not universal enthusiasm. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with consensus around , suggesting continued support but not universal enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: A director reportedly sold $1.64 million worth of stock, which may temper sentiment slightly despite the broader bullish backdrop. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Murphy USA from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $539.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $515.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $622.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $539.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.37. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $636.04. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.91. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 91.05% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 32.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This is an increase from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

Further Reading

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