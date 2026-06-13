De Lisle Partners LLP Takes Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. $NBR

De Lisle Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. De Lisle Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of Nabors Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,047 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $47,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 25.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 499,147 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,104,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 491,795 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $20,100,000 after buying an additional 104,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 354,901 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBR

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NBR opened at $101.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.96. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $783.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $769.33 million. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Nabors Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly estimates, suggesting a better long-term profit profile for Nabors Industries. This kind of broad upward revision is typically viewed favorably by investors.

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly estimates, suggesting a better long-term profit profile for Nabors Industries. This kind of broad upward revision is typically viewed favorably by investors. Positive Sentiment: Most of the changes were upward revisions to EPS estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028, which signals analysts see improving operating performance ahead.

Most of the changes were upward revisions to EPS estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028, which signals analysts see improving operating performance ahead. Neutral Sentiment: The updated estimates still point to losses in several near-term quarters, so while the revisions are encouraging, they do not yet indicate a return to consistent profitability in the immediate future.

The updated estimates still point to losses in several near-term quarters, so while the revisions are encouraging, they do not yet indicate a return to consistent profitability in the immediate future. Neutral Sentiment: Nabors Industries previously beat quarterly EPS and revenue expectations in its last earnings report, which may be helping support sentiment alongside the newer analyst upgrades.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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