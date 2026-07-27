Dean Capital Management Acquires Shares of 13,793 Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Hershey makes up about 1.2% of Dean Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $174.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $180.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $239.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.31. Hershey had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio is presently 108.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hershey to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $208.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total value of $260,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,695 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,753.85. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report).

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