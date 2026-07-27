Dean Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,280 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the quarter. Cactus accounts for about 1.6% of Dean Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Cactus worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cactus alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHD. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 39,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.42 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.17%.The business's revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Cactus's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WHD. Weiss Ratings raised Cactus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cactus from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cactus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $577,863.72. Following the sale, the director owned 29,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,667,119.28. This represents a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $678,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,554.30. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company's stock.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cactus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cactus wasn't on the list.

While Cactus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here