Dean Capital Management Sells 24,348 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Dean Capital Management lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,567 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,348 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.07% of YETI worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,945,196 shares of the company's stock worth $174,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,278 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in YETI by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 21,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,250 shares of the company's stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,917 shares of the company's stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YETI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Price Performance

YETI opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.73 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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