Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,597,417 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $4,784,315,000 after buying an additional 108,162 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,051.8% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 143,679 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $104,193,000 after acquiring an additional 131,205 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 78,732 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $57,095,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

These are some of the META headlines that stood out recently:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $773.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Phillip Securities raised Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $795.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Arete Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:META opened at $629.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $779.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $671.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,250. This trade represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $974,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,747,500. This represents a 35.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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