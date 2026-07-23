Decheng Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Decheng Capital LLC cut its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech makes up approximately 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Decheng Capital LLC's holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company's stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,893 shares of the company's stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 107.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,344 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.67.

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Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $336.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.97 and a 200-day moving average of $291.66. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.50 and a 12 month high of $382.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,270. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Further Reading

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