Decision Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,421 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Decision Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,421 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Sandisk accounts for approximately 2.5% of Decision Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000.

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Sandisk Stock Down 10.5%

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $2,090.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,546.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.10.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,603.29.

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More Sandisk News

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Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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