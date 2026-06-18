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The AI Trade Is Getting Harder to Pick, But These 3 ETFs Take a Different Route

Jessica Mitacek
Written by Jessica Mitacek | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 18, 2026
Silicon wafers, Micron and NVIDIA memory modules, and an AI hardware performance data chart sit on a lab workbench with server racks in the background.

Key Points

  • AI stocks are seeing highly disproportionate performances, making identifying the likely winners increasingly challenging, but a multi-faceted pick-and-shovel approach using thematic ETFs can provide broad, balanced exposure. 
  • With the memory chip shortage expected to last through 2028, the DRAM ETF can provide exposure to the trend as well as the three newest members of the trillion dollar market cap club.
  • Two other facets of the trade—power infrastructure and high-demand copper can be added to portfolios via AIPO and COPX.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Roundhill Memory ETF.

Following a 7% pullback earlier in June, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 has bounced back more than 5% as bullish investors demonstrate that they believe the artificial intelligence (AI) trade still has plenty of room to run. But with volatility remaining elevated, investors are finding it increasingly difficult to identify potential individual winners.

The Magnificent Seven hyperscalers have seen wildly disproportionate performances. Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL, for example, is up more than 100% in the past year, but Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT has lost more than 20% over the same period.

Meanwhile, pure-play AI stock Palantir NASDAQ: PLTR has fallen nearly 36% from its all-time high in November 2025, but flash storage solutions provider Sandisk NASDAQ: SNDK has gained over 700% since the start of 2026 and is beginning to look like one of the most overbought stocks in the space.

Still, it would be imprudent for growth-focused investors to not have some degree of exposure to AI. But rather than trying to find a needle in a haystack, the following three thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can offer a targeted, multi-faceted, pick-and-shovel approach to the ongoing megatrend.

1. The Memory Chip Shortage

AI has an insatiable appetite for memory, which has forced the market to shift its focus from raw processing power to the memory and storage systems that make AI workloads usable at scale. That paved the way for companies specializing in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM, and NAND flash memory chips to handily outperform hyperscalers and pure-play AI leaders over the past year.

Now, a severe global shortage has created supply constraints, leading to price surges as chipmakers can charge a premium for their products. That shortage is expected to last at least through 2028. For now, companies cannot keep up with demand.

The three major memory chip makers—SK Hynix, Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU, and Samsung OTCMKTS: SSNLF—have already sold the entirety of their 2026 HBM production capacity with orders on the books reaching well into 2027. In turn, their respective stocks have ballooned, with each joining the trillion dollar market cap club in May.

According to industry consultancy firm Grand View Research, those conditions are unlikely to abate any time soon. The global semiconductor memory market, which had an estimated value of more than $111 billion in 2023, is forecast to grow to more than $240 billion by 2030—a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%—due to the increasing adoption of components across various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, IT and telecom.

The memory chip market in the United States—which accounts for nearly 20% of the entire global industry—is expected to grow at an even faster pace, with a forecast CAGR of 12.2% through 2030.

Roundhill Memory ETF Today

Roundhill Memory ETF stock logo
DRAMDRAM 90-day performance
Roundhill Memory ETF
$77.16 +7.21 (+10.31%)
As of 10:55 AM Eastern
52-Week Range
$26.14
$77.32
Assets Under Management
$20.39 billion
Add to Watchlist

The Roundhill Memory ETF BATS: DRAM is a thematic, sector-specific investment vehicle that offers investors a way to access concentrated exposure to memory chips, cyclicality, and innovation in a single ETF..

The fund focuses on firms operating across the memory chip supply chain, including companies involved in design and development of DRAM and NAND memory, wafer fabrication, packaging and testing, and the manufacture of semiconductor capital equipment and materials.

With a focus on the memory market segment rather than the broader semiconductor industry, DRAM provides targeted exposure to companies whose primary business activities are connected to memory chips and related technologies. Since its inception on April 2, the ETF is up more than 145%.

2. AI Power Infrastructure

While the real estate investment trusts specializing in AI data centers offer a pick-and-shovel AI option, investors can get more nuanced exposure within that segment by turning to the providers of power infrastructure services. Data centers require hardware, maintenance, and electricity—including transformers, turbines, power distribution lines, and HVAC systems—in order to achieve operational efficiency.

Individual hyperscale data centers are now requesting grid connections that range from 300 megawatts up to 1,000 gigawatts. To contextualize those power needs, a 1-gigawatt facility would require the same output as a large nuclear reactor, with the capacity to power a small city. That electric power consumption is forecast to skyrocket, too, growing from roughly 4% of all U.S. power usage in 2023 to as much as 12% by 2028–2030.

Defiance AI and Power Infrastructure ETF Today

AIPOAIPO 90-day performance
Defiance AI and Power Infrastructure ETF
$33.89 +1.17 (+3.58%)
As of 10:52 AM Eastern
52-Week Range
$19.17
$34.21
Assets Under Management
$852.91 million
Add to Watchlist

The Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF NASDAQ: AIPO seeks to provide investors with exposure to companies operating at the intersection of AI and power infrastructure. The ETF is up more than 40% year-to-date (YTD).

The fund targets firms involved in the development, production, and deployment of AI technologies alongside businesses that design, build, or operate electric power systems and related infrastructure.

Holdings typically span the tech and industrials sectors, including companies that supply AI hardware and software, semiconductors and data center infrastructure, as well as utilities, grid modernization firms, renewable energy developers and companies focused on electric transmission, distribution, and energy storage.

3. High-Demand AI Commodities

Over the past year, broadly, prices for raw materials have outperformed the S&P 500.

Copper prices, for instance, are up more than 35% versus the benchmark index’s gain of nearly 25%. Similar to memory chips, copper is undergoing a global shortage caused by supply disruptions at major mines around the globe.

Despite the tightening market, demand for the metal isn’t going away. Copper’s properties make it a critical conductor and the most commonly used metal for electrical wiring and electronics. With the highest electrical conductivity of all industrial metals—and second only to silver, a precious metal—copper is essential to electrification, renewable energy, AI and data center expansion.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Today

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock logo
COPXCOPX 90-day performance
Global X Copper Miners ETF
$86.64 -0.12 (-0.14%)
As of 10:53 AM Eastern
52-Week Range
$41.51
$99.99
Dividend Yield
2.22%
Assets Under Management
$8.24 billion
Add to Watchlist

Beyond its high conductivity, copper is a cost-effective metal known for its superior pliability, durability, and corrosion resistance.

Together, those properties are driving a global market that was valued at nearly $242 billion in 2024 and is projected to undergo a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% through 2030, when it reaches nearly $340 billion, according to industry analysis firm Grand View Research.

The Global X Copper Miners ETF NYSEARCA: COPX tracks the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index, which is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry.

It is composed of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of global companies engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry (i.e., exploration, mining, or refining). The ETF has a YTD gain of about 20%, and over the past year it has gained more than 100%.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Roundhill Memory ETF Right Now?

Before you consider Roundhill Memory ETF, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roundhill Memory ETF wasn't on the list.

While Roundhill Memory ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Jessica Mitacek
About The Editor

Jessica Mitacek

Managing Editor & Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM)N/A$76.899.9%N/AN/AModerate Buy$75.79
Defiance AI and Power Infrastructure ETF (AIPO)N/A$33.592.7%N/AN/AModerate Buy$32.72
Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)N/A$87.110.4%2.20%18.04Hold$86.76
Micron Technology (MU)
4.09 of 5 stars		$1,121.367.5%0.05%52.69Buy$913.47
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.4118 of 5 stars		$362.84-0.3%0.24%27.66Moderate Buy$413.13
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.9718 of 5 stars		$378.30-0.2%0.96%22.48Moderate Buy$561.20
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
4.5889 of 5 stars		$127.47-2.4%N/A142.34Moderate Buy$192.76
Sandisk (SNDK)
3.0417 of 5 stars		$2,155.2210.0%N/A74.62Moderate Buy$1,580.67
Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
1.833 of 5 stars		$140.00flatN/A52.24BuyN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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