Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,358 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $326,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,752,772 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $285,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $252,729,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,448 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $183,957,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus set a $128.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.6%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $126.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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