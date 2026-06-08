Deepwater Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,009 CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,889 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,581,000 after acquiring an additional 211,416 shares during the last quarter.

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CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $100.39 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,306,629 shares of company stock worth $3,081,590,041.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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