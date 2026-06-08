Deepwater Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after buying an additional 197,816 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $234.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.10, a PEG ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. This trade represents a 75.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $3,582,214.35. Following the sale, the executive owned 270,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,209,576.40. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,141,526 shares of company stock worth $214,081,807. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Datadog latest report

Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Software sector rebound report

Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Bank of America conference transcript

Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC insider filing

Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said insiders sold about $90 million of Datadog shares over the past year, reinforcing concerns that management may see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong run. Datadog insiders sold US$90m of shares suggesting hesitancy

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $225.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $148.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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