Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 45,516 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.59% of Deere & Company worth $747,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $640.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1%

Deere & Company stock opened at $529.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $576.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.35. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

See Also

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