Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596,093 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 335,892 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.60% of Delek US worth $71,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $187,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The firm's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Delek US's payout ratio is -112.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delek US from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DK

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,863.80. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,808.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,409,664. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,270 shares of company stock worth $1,828,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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