Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,554 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $58,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 32.8%

NYSE DELL opened at $420.96 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.38 and a 52 week high of $429.15. The stock has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 324.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $290.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $421.00.

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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