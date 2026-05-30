Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Dell Technologies worth $939,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 328 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $421.00.

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More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $420.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $429.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 324.36%. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total transaction of $67,541,420.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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