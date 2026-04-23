Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,851 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $214.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.76 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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