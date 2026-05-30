Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stake Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 353.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,877 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 733.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,898 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $421.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $420.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $429.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 324.36% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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