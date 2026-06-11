Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,654 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $29,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 5.6%

DAL opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $83.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $737,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,552,904. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

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