Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327,719 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 1,536,138 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.66% of Delta Air Lines worth $300,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $4,723,067.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,497.35. This represents a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $83.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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