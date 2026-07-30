Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Purchased by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,576 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,211,101 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,680,249,000 after buying an additional 1,012,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,163,644 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,607,557,000 after acquiring an additional 165,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,413,841 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,215,766,000 after acquiring an additional 202,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,811,787 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $958,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,310,804 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $854,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,455 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.4%

DAL opened at $86.30 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Delta Air Lines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised Delta’s fair-value estimate from $81.81 to $105.52 after its second-quarter results and management commentary. The revisions cite stronger earnings execution, improving margins, and the growing contribution of premium travel and loyalty revenue, which can make results less dependent on main-cabin ticket demand. Delta Air Lines stock fair value boost

Analysts raised Delta’s fair-value estimate from $81.81 to $105.52 after its second-quarter results and management commentary. The revisions cite stronger earnings execution, improving margins, and the growing contribution of premium travel and loyalty revenue, which can make results less dependent on main-cabin ticket demand. Positive Sentiment: A separate analysis argues that Delta’s expansion into premium seating, loyalty, and other diversified revenue streams may reduce the company’s historical cyclicality. That supports the case for a higher valuation relative to the heavily cyclical airline multiples investors have typically assigned to DAL. Delta profits versus GE premiums analysis

A separate analysis argues that Delta’s expansion into premium seating, loyalty, and other diversified revenue streams may reduce the company’s historical cyclicality. That supports the case for a higher valuation relative to the heavily cyclical airline multiples investors have typically assigned to DAL. Positive Sentiment: Delta and DraftKings launched SkyPicks, a no-wagering sports contest available through Delta Sync WiFi. The program offers passengers the chance to win Delta gift cards and could modestly improve onboard engagement, brand loyalty, and ancillary revenue without involving deposits or cash betting. Delta and DraftKings add sports contests

Delta and DraftKings launched SkyPicks, a no-wagering sports contest available through Delta Sync WiFi. The program offers passengers the chance to win Delta gift cards and could modestly improve onboard engagement, brand loyalty, and ancillary revenue without involving deposits or cash betting. Neutral Sentiment: The broader airline backdrop remains mixed: premium and corporate demand are improving at American Airlines, but fuel, labor, and debt costs remain risks across the industry. Delta’s premium-heavy strategy may offer some protection, while fuel-price volatility remains an important factor for DAL investors. American Airlines revenue and fuel risks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock worth $5,036,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Delta Air Lines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delta Air Lines wasn't on the list.

While Delta Air Lines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here