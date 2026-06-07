Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,337 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 166,541 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $43,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,532,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $330,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,496,296 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $659,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16,044.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,320 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $71,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $83.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,074,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,364.09. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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