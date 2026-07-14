Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,483 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 28,938 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $27,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Delta Air Lines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,466. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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