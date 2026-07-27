Delta Global Management LP Acquires 8,142 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Delta Global Management LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 618.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $231.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.99, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $233.61 and its 200 day moving average is $221.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.63 and a twelve month high of $265.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total transaction of $4,634,210.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,915,609.48. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,421,565.48. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 569,936 shares of company stock valued at $128,431,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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