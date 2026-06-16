Delta Global Management LP Buys Shares of 19,975 American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.10.

View Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1%

AEP opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

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